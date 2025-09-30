Netanyahu says army will remain in most of Gaza despite agreeing to Trump peace plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli military would stay in most of Gaza, after he gave his backing to a peace plan for the Palestinian territory unveiled by US President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Trump unveiled his plan to end the Gaza war, outlining a map with three phases of Israeli army withdrawal to follow the release of Israeli captives, reports Middle East Eye.

“We will recover all our hostages, alive and well, while the (Israeli military) will remain in most of the Gaza Strip,” he said in a video statement published on his Telegram channel early Tuesday.

Netanyahu also said that he did not agree to a Palestinian State during his talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House the previous day.

"Not at all, and it is not written in the agreement. One thing was made clear: We will strongly oppose a Palestinian state," Netanyahu said in a video posted overnight Monday to Tuesday on his Telegram channel.

Israel’s far-right finance minister on Tuesday slammed a peace plan unveiled by US Donald Trump and backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day earlier to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

In a long post on X, Bezalel Smotrich called the plan “a resounding diplomatic failure, a closing of eyes and turning our backs on all the lessons of October 7,” referring to Hamas’s October 2023 resistance campaign.

“In my estimation, it will also end in tears. Our children will be forced to fight in Gaza again,” he added.