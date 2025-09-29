Monday, September 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move

  • Sanctions target Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile activities
  • EU sanctions include freezing Iran’s central bank assets
File image: An Iranian flag in Irans Bushehr nuclear power plantn, on November 10, 2019. Photo: AFP
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 09:38 PM

The European Union confirmed on Monday it had reimposed sweeping sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, after the United Nations reinstated its overarching measures.

The UN took that step over the weekend after Western powers triggered the so-called “snapback” mechanism under the 2015 nuclear accord.

The sanctions reintroduced by the 27-nation bloc include UN measures barring dealing with Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile activities.

But they also range broader to encompass financial measures, including freezing assets of Iran’s central bank. 

Tehran has condemned as “unjustifiable” the reinstatement of the UN sanctions. 

Despite the reimposition, Western leaders stressed channels for dialogue remained open.

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s top diplomat, said on Sunday the reimposition of sanctions “must not be the end of diplomacy.”

 

