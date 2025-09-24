Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Japan PM says Palestine State recognition ‘when not if’

  • Nearly 80 percent of UN members recognize Palestinian State
  • Japan warns of new measures if Israel blocks two-state solution
File image: Shigeru Ishiba, Japans PM and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, reacts during a press conference at the partys headquarters in Tokyo on October 28, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 05:44 PM

Japan’s prime minister told the United Nations on Tuesday that Tokyo’s recognition of the State of Palestine was only a question of time, saying he was “indignant” at recent comments by Israeli officials.

Nearly 80 percent of UN members recognize the State of Palestine, with a string of countries including Britain, Canada and France adding their names this week after nearly two years of war in Gaza.

“I feel strongly indignant at the statements made by senior Israeli government officials that appear to categorically reject the very notion of Palestinian State-building,” Shigeru Ishiba said.

“For our country, the question is not whether to recognize a Palestinian State, but when. The continued unilateral actions by the government of Israel can never be accepted,” he said.

“I must state clearly that if further actions are taken that obstruct the realisation of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to take new measures in response,” he added.

The latest moves to recognise Palestine follows the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which was sparked by the Palestinian fighter group Hamas’s resistance campaign on October 7, 2023.

Under President Donald Trump, Washington has argued that recognition is effectively rewarding Hamas.

Israel’s attack since October 7, 2023, has killed at least 65,382 Palestinians, mostly civilians, says the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the UN considers reliable. 

Japan, a member of the G7, is a close ally of the United States and hosts some 54,000 US military personnel. 

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Singapore have also stopped short of recognizing Palestine as a State.

Ishiba said that the “terror inflicted by Hamas and the devastation in Gaza we are witnessing today have left many feeling deeply saddened.”

“What matters the most is that Palestine can exist in a sustainable manner, living side by side in peace with Israel,” Ishiba said.

“As we invite Palestine to assume its role as a responsible member of the international community. The Palestinian side must establish a system of governance that ensures accountability,” he added.

Topics:

DiplomacyJapanThe United Nations (UN)Israel-Palestine crisis
Read More

Khamenei says Iran won’t yield to pressure to abandon uranium enrichment

Macron: Trump can only win Nobel if Gaza conflict stopped

You’re going to hell: Trump attacks UN and Europe in scathing speech

From hope to betrayal: Voices on Palestinian State recognition

Organisers say Gaza aid flotilla targeted by multiple drones

US says dismantled telecoms shutdown threat during UN summit

Latest News

Khamenei says Iran won’t yield to pressure to abandon uranium enrichment

Macron: Trump can only win Nobel if Gaza conflict stopped

Amir Khasru: Harassing BNP, NCP leaders turn Awami League's future more uncertain

Three ministries to monitor law and order during Durga Puja

RMG workers block highway as Nassa Group shuts down 16 factories in Ashulia

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x