Wednesday, September 10, 2025

MBS: Gaza belongs to the Palestinians, Saudi Arabia stands with Qatar

He also expressed hope for stability in Lebanon, Yemen and Sudan

Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 09:13 PM

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a televised address on Wednesday that Gaza is Palestinian land and the rights of its people “cannot be taken away by any aggression.”

Prince Mohammed said the Kingdom’s efforts have helped secure international support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reports Al Arabiya.

The Crown Prince condemned Israel’s “assaults” in the region, the latest being Tuesday’s attack on Doha. “The brutal aggression against the sisterly state of Qatar requires Arab, Islamic and international action,” he said.

Saudi Arabia “will stand with Qatar in all measures it takes, with no limits,” Prince Mohammed added.

On Syria, the Crown Prince said the Kingdom succeeded in lifting sanctions on the country to ensure its territorial integrity. He also expressed hope for stability in Lebanon, Yemen and Sudan.

Topics:

Saudi ArabiaPalestineCrown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
