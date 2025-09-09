Hamas leaders survive Israeli strike on Doha

An Israeli airstrike in Qatar’s capital, Doha, targeted senior Hamas leaders but they escaped unharmed, officials confirmed.

The Israeli military said it had attempted to eliminate top Hamas figures. Senior member Suhail al-Hindi stated that the group’s leadership was safe, according to Al Jazeera.

The strike occurred as negotiators were reviewing a US-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal. Qatar condemned the attack as a “cowardly” act and a clear breach of international law.

On the same day, at least 39 people, including several waiting for aid, were killed by Israeli forces across Gaza, medical sources reported.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed over 64,600 people and injured more than 163,000, with thousands still trapped under debris. In Israel, 1,139 were killed and around 200 taken captives during the October 7 attacks.