Friday, September 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

UN: 21,000 children disabled in Gaza war

  • Around 40,500 children injured, half left permanently disabled
  • Disabled forced to flee in unsafe, undignified conditions without assistance
  • Humanitarian aid restrictions severely impact people with disabilities in Gaza
File image: Palestinian women and children hold out their empty pots in front of a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 21, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 03 Sep 2025, 07:39 PM

At least 21,000 children in Gaza have been disabled since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, a United Nations committee said on Wednesday.

Around 40,500 children have suffered “new war-related injuries” in the nearly two years since the war erupted, with more than half of them left disabled, said the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Reviewing the situation in the Palestinian territories, it said Israeli evacuation orders during the army’s offensive in Gaza were “often inaccessible” to people with hearing or visual impairments, “rendering evacuation impossible.”

“Reports also described people with disabilities being forced to flee in unsafe and undignified conditions, such as crawling through sand or mud without mobility assistance,” it said.

Meanwhile the committee said the restrictions on humanitarian aid being brought into the Gaza Strip were disproportionately impacting the disabled.

“People with disabilities faced severe disruptions in assistance, leaving many without food, clean water, or sanitation and dependent on others for survival,” it said.

While the private US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has four distribution points across the territory, the UN system it has largely replaced had about 400.

Physical obstacles, such as war debris and the loss of mobility aids under the rubble, have further prevented people from reaching the relocated aid points.

The committee said 83% of disabled people had lost their assistive devices, with most unable to afford alternatives such as donkey carts.

It voiced concern that devices like wheelchairs, walkers, canes, splints and prosthetics were considered “dual-use items” by the Israeli authorities and were therefore not included in aid shipments.

The committee called for the delivery of “massive humanitarian aid to persons with disabilities” affected by the war, while insisting that all sides needed to adopt protection measures for the disabled to prevent “further violence, harm, deaths and deprivation of rights.”

The committee said it had been informed of at least 157,114 people sustaining injuries, with over 25% at risk of life-long impairments, between October 7, 2023 and August 21 this year.

It said there were “at least 21,000 children with disabilities in Gaza as a result of impairments, acquired since October 7, 2023.”

It said Israel should adopt specific measures for protecting children with disabilities from attacks, and implement evacuation protocols that take into account persons with disabilities.

Israel should ensure disabled people are “allowed to return safely to their homes and are assisted in doing so”, it added.

 

Topics:

GazaIsrael-Palestine crisis
Read More

International media protest over journalist deaths in Gaza

UN chief condemns endless Gaza horrors as Israel presses offensive

Gaza at breaking point, says UN food agency chief after visit

Starving Gaza children too weak to cry

Israel ups pressure on Gaza City as Trump eyes post-war plan

Israel’s killing of journalists follows a pattern of silencing Palestinian media that stretches back to 1967

Latest News

Bangladesh situation sparks debate in UK parliament

Powerful quake aftershocks cause more injuries in Afghanistan

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x