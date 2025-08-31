Sunday, August 31, 2025

Houthis vow more attacks on Israel after leader’s killing

  • Rahawi was the most senior official killed in strikes
  • Houthi leader vows more missile and drone attacks
File image: Yemeni university students and staff take part in an anti-Israel demonstration in the capital of Sanaa on January 22, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 09:32 PM

The leader of Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Sunday his group would keep launching attacks against Israel, a day after confirming that an Israeli strike had killed their government’s prime minister.

An attack on Thursday killed the Houthis’ Prime Minister, Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi, and other officials, the Iran-backed group has said.

Israel’s military has confirmed the strike on Sanaa, Yemen’s rebel-held capital, and that it had killed Rahawi -- the most senior official known to have died in a series of attacks during the Gaza war.

In a speech broadcast on Sunday the Houthis’s Al-Masirah TV, group leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi vowed to continue “targeting Israel with missiles and drones” and to escalate these attacks.

He added that recent Israeli strikes on rebel-held areas of Yemen would not weaken the group or discourage its fighters.

The Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks on Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023.

Israel has been striking Houthi targets for months in response to the rebels’ attacks, which they say are in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

A Yemeni security source told AFP on Saturday that Houthi authorities had arrested dozens of people in Sanaa and other areas “on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.”

The Houthis’ leader said in his speech that “the coming days will see additional success... in thwarting the Israeli enemy’s attempts to commit crimes against our dear people or to target official institutions and cities.”

Topics:

StrikeYemenHouthiIsrael
