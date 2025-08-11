Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Israeli strike on Al Jazeera tent in Gaza kills six journalists

  • RSF condemns journalist deaths during Israel-Hamas conflict
  • UN calls killings a grave breach of humanitarian law
File image: An employee of Al-Jazeera is seen at the channel`s Jerusalem office. Photo: AFP
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM

A deadly Israeli strike on Al Jazeera staff in Gaza also killed a Palestinian freelance journalist, the civil defence agency and a hospital director said on Monday, bringing the death toll to six.  

Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera said that five of its staff were killed in the Israeli strike on their tent outside the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Sunday, including prominent reporter Anas al-Sharif.

The Israeli military confirmed it had targeted Sharif, whom it has repeatedly labelled a “terrorist” affiliated with Hamas, saying he “posed as a journalist”.

“Photojournalist Mohammed Al-Khaldi succumbed to his wounds this morning, sustained in the air strike that targeted an Al Jazeera crew in front of Al-Shifa hospital,” Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza’s civil defence agency, told AFP.

Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa hospital on Monday confirmed Khaldi’s death “due to his injuries.”

“With his death, the number of journalists martyred rises to six,” he added.

Khaldi was a freelance journalist and occasionally worked with local media.

Almost 200 journalists have been killed in the war Israel launched in response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023 assault, according to press freedom campaign group Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

UN slams Israel’s killing of journalists in Gaza as ‘grave breach of humanitarian law’

 

 

Topics:

GazaAl JazeeraJournalist killed
Read More

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Final message of slain Al Jazeera journalist urges world to stand with Palestine

Gazans mourn Al Jazeera staff killed by Israel

Three-quarters of UN members support Palestinian statehood

Netanyahu says new plan for Gaza best way to end the war

UN: Israel’s Gaza plan risks another calamity

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x