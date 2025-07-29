Israel’s war on Gaza claims 60,034 Palestinian lives

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Tuesday that the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war had risen to 60,034, in fighting that has raged for nearly 22 months.

“The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 60,034 martyrs and 145,870 injuries since October 7, 2023,” the ministry said in a statement.

However, Israel's foreign minister rejected on Tuesday what he called a “distorted campaign” of international pressure for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and recognition of a Palestinian state.

Gideon Saar told reporters that if Israel was to halt the conflict while Hamas is still in power in Gaza and still holding hostages it would be a “tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Meanwhile, The UN's World Food Program warned on Tuesday that the disaster unfolding in Gaza was reminiscent of last century's famines seen in Ethiopia and Biafra in Nigeria.

“This is unlike anything we have seen in this century,” WFP emergency director Ross Smith told reporters in Geneva.

“It reminds us of previous disasters in Ethiopia or Biafra in the past century,” he said, speaking via video-link from Rome.

“We need urgent action now.”