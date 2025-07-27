Which countries recognize Palestinian statehood?

France has become the first G7 country to announce its intention to recognize Palestinian statehood.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement posted on X on July 24 that France would formalize the decision at the UN General Assembly in September. He also wrote that the priority remains securing a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the resistance group Hamas.

Israel and the US have strongly condemned France's decision, saying it would legitimize Hamas. Both countries, along with the European Union and others.

Conversely, France has received praise from Spain, which recognized Palestinian statehood with Norway and Ireland in 2024, and other nations in the Middle East. The Palestinian Authority, which controls the occupied West Bank, has also welcomed the move.

Most countries worldwide already acknowledge the Palestinian territories as a state, but opposition remains strong from certain key powers. On May 11, 2024, 143 of 193 United Nations General Assembly members voted in favor of a resolution that would recognize Palestinian statehood.

Palestine already has non-member observer status, but full UN membership can only be decided upon by the UN Security Council. In April 2024, the United States, a permanent member with veto power, blocked a draft resolution that would have recommended granting Palestine full membership.

Path to recognition for a Palestinian state

France will be the 148th country to officially recognize the Palestinian territories as a state. Just under half of these nations did this formally after November 1988, when the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) officially declared Palestine an independent state. Endorsements came from communist states such as the Soviet Union and China, as well as nonaligned countries Yugoslavia and India.

More countries followed suit. In the last decade of the 20th century, many central Asian nations, along with South Africa, the Philippines and Rwanda, established diplomatic relations with the Palestinian territories. In the early 2000s, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador and Venezuela officially recognized the Palestinian territories as a sovereign nation.

In 2011, the Palestinian Authority (PA) applied for full membership in the UN, but the Security Council dismissed its bid. Nonetheless, the PA's diplomatic efforts, coupled with widespread frustration with the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process, prompted more than a dozen countries, including Chile, Uruguay and Peru, to recognize the Palestinian territories as a state.

In 2011, Palestine was admitted as a full member of Unesco, marking a victory for Palestinian diplomacy. Iceland became the first Western European country to recognize it as a state the same year, setting a precedent for Sweden, which followed suit in 2014.

Recent developments

In 2024, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados announced their recognition of the Palestinian territories as a state. In June 2023, Mexico announced its full support for Palestinian statehood, and shortly afterward, the Mexican government moved to establish a full embassy with all the privileges and immunities granted to diplomatic missions in the Palestinian territories.

In 2018, Colombia declared Palestine a sovereign nation just before the end of President Juan Manuel Santos' term. Since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on Gaza, the Latin American country, which exported $1 billion worth of goods to Israel in 2023, has reduced its political and economic relations with Israel. President Gustavo Petro has cut ties with Israel, and earlier this week ordered the opening of an embassy in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

What is the West's stance?

The US, Canada, Australia, many Western European states and their allies Japan and South Korea officially support the concept of an independent Palestinian state coexisting with Israel as a resolution to the long-standing Middle Eastern conflict. However, many have said they will only recognize the Palestinian territories as an independent nation within the framework of a comprehensive peace agreement.

However, Hugh Lovatt, a senior policy fellow and Middle East expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told DW that other European countries could join France in recognizing a Palestinian state. He suggested Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg and maybe Portugal as countries that could follow suit.

He added that Germany, as one of the staunchest supporters of Israel in the EU, is unlikely to change its position.

"Well, never say never, but I think the Germans have made it very clear that they will be amongst the last to recognize the state of Palestine," he told DW.