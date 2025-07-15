Gaza mediators intensifying efforts to reach deal in Doha

Gaza ceasefire talks remain in their “first phase” after more than a week of talks, even as mediators step up efforts to broker a truce between Israel and Hamas, Qatar said on Tuesday.

“Discussions on the framework agreement are still ongoing. Both delegations are present here in Doha, and the mediators are intensifying efforts to reach an agreement,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told reporters.

“The negotiations are still in the first phase, which is specifically about reaching an agreement of principle ahead of negotiations that will begin, God willing, in the next phase,” he said.

But uncertainty loomed over the efforts, which had appeared deadlocked over the weekend, with each side accusing the other of staking out positions that prevented a deal from being reached.

“We cannot say whether an agreement will be reached tomorrow or whether the negotiations will collapse tomorrow,” Ansari said.

On Saturday, Palestinian sources told AFP that Israel’s proposals for keeping troops in the territory were preventing progress towards a deal.

But the Qatari spokesman insisted: “We believe there is no stalemate,” adding there was no set timeframe for the talks.

Qatar has been mediating indirect negotiations between the warring parties alongside Egypt and the United States.