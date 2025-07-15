Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Gaza mediators intensifying efforts to reach deal in Doha

  • Both Israel and Hamas delegations are in Doha
  • Talks aim to reach basic agreement before next phase
file image: Palestinians line up to receive a hot meal at a food distribution point in Gaza City on June 27, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 06:55 PM

Gaza ceasefire talks remain in their “first phase” after more than a week of talks, even as mediators step up efforts to broker a truce between Israel and Hamas, Qatar said on Tuesday.

“Discussions on the framework agreement are still ongoing. Both delegations are present here in Doha, and the mediators are intensifying efforts to reach an agreement,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told reporters.

“The negotiations are still in the first phase, which is specifically about reaching an agreement of principle ahead of negotiations that will begin, God willing, in the next phase,” he said.

But uncertainty loomed over the efforts, which had appeared deadlocked over the weekend, with each side accusing the other of staking out positions that prevented a deal from being reached.

“We cannot say whether an agreement will be reached tomorrow or whether the negotiations will collapse tomorrow,” Ansari said.

On Saturday, Palestinian sources told AFP that Israel’s proposals for keeping troops in the territory were preventing progress towards a deal.

But the Qatari spokesman insisted: “We believe there is no stalemate,” adding there was no set timeframe for the talks.

Qatar has been mediating indirect negotiations between the warring parties alongside Egypt and the United States.

 

Topics:

GazaIsrael-Palestine crisis
Read More

UN: West Bank seeing largest displacement since 1967

West Bank: Deadly Israeli settler attack on Palestinians

Deadlocked Gaza truce talks limp on but US hopes for deal

Israeli, Palestinian top diplomats to attend EU meeting

Plans to relocate Gazans to a humanitarian city look like a crime against humanity

Over 20 nations gather in Colombia to challenge Israel’s violations

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x