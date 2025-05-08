Thursday, May 08, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
OpenAI offers to help countries build AI systems

  • OpenAI has launched a new global initiative to help countries build AI infrastructure
  • The US government is partnering with OpenAI on this project
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Update : 08 May 2025, 07:49 PM

OpenAI on Wednesday announced an initiative to help countries build their own artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructures, with the US government a partner in projects.

The San Francisco tech firm's move to put its technology at the heart of national AI platforms around the world comes as it faces competition from Chinese rival DeepSeek.

DeepSeek's success in delivering powerful AI models at a lower cost has rattled Silicon Valley and multiplied calls for US big tech to protect its dominance of the emerging technology.

"It's clear to everyone now that this kind of infrastructure is going to be the backbone of future economic growth and national development," OpenAI said in a blog post.

"This is a moment when we need to act to support countries around the world that would prefer to build on democratic AI rails, and provide a clear alternative to authoritarian versions of AI that would deploy it to consolidate power."

The OpenAI for Countries initiative was launched under the auspices of a Stargate drive announced by US President Donald Trump to invest up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure in the United States.

"We've heard from many countries asking for help in building out similar AI infrastructure," OpenAI said.

"In response to these interested governments, OpenAI is offering a new kind of partnership for the Intelligence Age."

OpenAI, in "coordination" with the US government, will help countries build datacentres and provide customized versions of its ChatGPT AI tailored for local languages and cultures to improve healthcare, education and public services, according to the tech firm.

Projects are to involve "local as well as OpenAI capital."

Partner countries would invest in the broader Stargate Project to expand "US-led AI leadership," OpenAI said.

 

Topics:

OpenAIartificial intelligence (AI)DeepSeek
