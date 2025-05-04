Sunday, May 04, 2025

Israeli strikes kill 16, including 3 children in Gaza

  • Israel blocked aid entering Gaza
  • UN warns of famine and urges Israel to lift blockade
File image: A girl stands amidst rubble in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on April 14, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 04 May 2025, 07:00 PM

Gaza's civil defence agency on Sunday said Israeli strikes on the Palestinian territory killed 16 people, including at least three children.

Six people were killed in overnight air strikes in Khan Yunis governorate, in the south of the Gaza Strip, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said. They included two boys aged five and two, in an apartment in Al-Mawasi.

The civil defence later said 10 more people were killed in a strike on a tent also in Al-Mawasi, among them a child and seven women.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond for comment when contact by AFP. A spokesperson said they were gathering details.

A military statement issued in the morning said the army had "struck more than 100 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip" during the past two days.

It said soldiers found "weapons caches" and killed "a number of terrorists" in the south.

Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza on March 18 after a two-month truce in its war against Hamas.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza on Sunday said at least 2,436 people have been killed since Israel resumed its campaign in Gaza, bringing the war's overall death toll to 52,535.

Israel halted aid deliveries to Gaza, saying Hamas had diverted supplies. Israel says the blockade is meant to pressure the fighters into releasing hostages held in the Gaza.

UN agencies have urged Israel to lift restrictions, saying Gazans have been experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe and warning of famine.

 

Topics:

GazaIsrael-Palestine crisis
