US imposes sanctions to curb Iran oil despite talks

  • Five trading firms are based in UAE and Turkiye
  • Two shipping companies also face new US sanctions
File image: Demonstrators stand in front of a wall of the former US embassy with anti-US murals on the 42nd anniversary of the U.S. expulsion from Iran, in Tehran on November 4. Photo: Reuters
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 10:13 PM

The United States said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on seven companies involved in selling Iranian oil, tightening pressure despite new nuclear talks between the adversaries.

The United States said it was targeting five trading companies -- four based in the United Arab Emirates and one in Turkiye -- that sold Iranian-origin petrochemical products to third countries, along with two firms involved in shipping.

"So long as Iran attempts to generate oil and petrochemical revenues to fund its destabilizing activities, and support its terrorist activities and proxies, the United States will take steps to hold both Iran and all its partners engaged in sanctions evasion accountable," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

The move comes just after Iran announced a fourth round of talks with President Donald Trump's administration to take place Saturday in Rome.

Iran is seeking sanctions relief as part of a deal on its contested nuclear program.

Trump's business friend and globe-trotting envoy Steve Witkoff has been leading the talks and voicing optimism for a deal, with Trump seeking to avoid an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites.

In his first term, Trump tore up an earlier agreement with Iran negotiated by former president Barack Obama and Washington's European allies. 

He imposed sweeping sanctions, including trying to ban Iran from selling oil to all other countries -- with China the key market.

The sanctions remain in place, although enforcement levels have varied.

Topics:

Donald TrumpIranUSAIran Sanctions
