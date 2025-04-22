Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

UN: Gaza land of desperation after 50 days of total siege

  • UNRWA chief calls Gaza a land of desperation
  • Hunger in Gaza is spreading, deepening, and manmade
  • Israeli aid blockade began on March 2, 2025
File image: A boy walks past broken solar panels amidst rubble in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on April 14, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 04:30 PM

The United Nations warned on Tuesday that Gaza was facing deepening hunger 50 days into a total Israeli blockade on all aid entering the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"Gaza has become a land of desperation," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, said on X.

"Hunger is spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade."

After 18 months of devastating war and an Israeli blockade on aid since March 2, the UN has warned of a dire humanitarian situation for the 2.4 million inhabitants of the Palestinian territory.

Israel has accused the Palestinian resistance group of diverting aid, which Hamas denies.

The heads of 12 major aid organizations warned last Thursday that "famine is not just a risk, but likely rapidly unfolding in almost all parts" of the territory.

"You can see a clear tendency towards total disaster," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

"It is true that right now is probably the worst humanitarian situation we have seen throughout the war in Gaza."

In his post on X, Lazzarini questioned: "how much longer until hollow words of condemnation will translate into action to lift the siege, resume a ceasefire and save whatever is left of humanity?" 

The UNRWA chief decried that two million people in Gaza, most of them women and children, "are undergoing collective punishment."

"The wounded, sick and elderly are deprived of medical supplies and care," he said, even as humanitarian organizations like UNRWA have thousands of trucks waiting with supplies that risk expiring.

"Humanitarian aid is being used as a bargaining chip and a weapon of war," he charged.

"The siege must be lifted, supplies must flow in, the hostages must be released, the ceasefire must resume."

Topics:

GazaIsrael-Palestine crisis
Read More

West Bank campus a dystopian shelter for Palestinians uprooted again

Gaza rescuers say 25 killed in Israeli air strikes

New US ambassador makes first appearance in Israel

Who stands to gain the most from peace with Israel?

Gaza Strip shrinking as Israel expands control

Israeli strikes kill 40 across Gaza

Latest News

BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on May 1

Martyred Intellectuals Memorial being renovated, not demolished, authorities clarify

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 22m litre palm olein

Police: Interpol has issued red notice against ex-IGP Benazir

Mahfuj: Information offices must work to combat rumors, disinformation locally

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x