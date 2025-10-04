US says kills four in new attack off the coast of Venezuela

US forces carried out a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat off the coast of Venezuela on Friday, killing four people, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

Hegseth announced the latest strike -- which brings the number of such attacks to at least four, leaving at least 21 people dead -- in a post on X.

An accompanying video showed a boat speeding across the waves before being engulfed in smoke and flames.

“Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike,” the Pentagon chief wrote.

He said it “was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics -- headed to America to poison our people.”

“These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!” he added.

The latest military action comes after President Donald Trump's administration said in a notice to Congress that he has determined the United States is engaged in “armed conflict” with drug cartels.

But Washington has not released evidence to support its assertion that the targets of its strikes are drug smugglers, and experts say the summary killings are illegal even if they target confirmed narcotics traffickers.

The administration's letter, a copy of which was obtained by AFP on Thursday, was designed as a legal justification for at least three previous strikes.

“The president determined these cartels are non-state armed groups, designated them as terrorist organizations, and determined that their actions constitute an armed attack against the United States,” said the notice from the Pentagon, which also described suspected smugglers as “unlawful combatants.”

'Turned into stardust'

Trump's director of communications, Steven Cheung, gleefully greeted the latest deadly strike, saying traffickers and their “deadly drugs have been turned into stardust.”

Trump posted the same video as Hegseth on his Truth Social platform, saying that “a boat loaded with enough drugs to kill 25 TO 50 THOUSAND PEOPLE was stopped, early this morning off the Coast of Venezuela, from entering American Territory.”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called US actions in the region “an armed aggression to impose regime change, to impose puppet governments, and to steal Venezuela's oil, gas, gold and all natural resources.”

Speaking at an event in Caracas, Maduro ordered the mobilization of reservists and militias “if it is necessary to move from unarmed combat to armed combat.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro -- a fierce critic of Trump's policy of striking alleged traffickers -- wrote on X that “the narcoterrorists don't go in the boats -- the narcos live in the US, Europe and Dubai.”

“There were poor Caribbean youths on that boat,” Petro wrote, adding that striking vessels that could instead be intercepted at sea “violates the universal judicial principal of proportionality, and therefore is murder.”

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela have been high over the deployment of multiple American warships in the region.

Washington says their mission is to combat drug trafficking, but Caracas views the ships as a threat.

Venezuela said Thursday it had detected “an illegal incursion” by five US fighter jets flying off its shores, with Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino denouncing the alleged flights as a “provocation.”

Trump last month dispatched 10 F-35 aircraft to Puerto Rico, a US territory in the Caribbean, as part of the biggest military deployment in the area in over three decades.