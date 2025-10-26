Sunday, October 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Two suspects arrested after Louvre jewel heist

  • One man caught at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport
  • The second suspect arrested later in the Paris region
Photo: Pexels
Update : 26 Oct 2025, 04:19 PM

French authorities have detained two men suspected of being part of the four-man crew who stole precious jewelry from the world-famous Louvre museum last week, two sources close to the case said Sunday, confirming media reports. 

One of the suspects was apprehended around 10pm (2000 GMT) on Saturday at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to board a plane abroad, French media Le Parisien and Paris Match reported.

The second was arrested not long after in the Paris region, according to Le Parisien. 

Dozens of investigators had been tasked with tracking down the thieves who successfully robbed the Louvre in broad daylight on October 19, making off with royal jewels worth an estimated $102 million in just seven minutes.

The robbers had clambered up the extendable ladder of a stolen movers' truck and, using cutting equipment, broke into a first-floor gallery. 

They dropped a diamond- and emerald-studded crown as they fled down the ladder and onto scooters, but managed to steal eight other pieces, include an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon Bonaparte gave his wife, Empress Marie-Louise. 

The brazen theft has made headlines across the world and sparked a debate in France about the security of cultural institutions. 

 

Topics:

FranceParisRobbers Held
Read More

Louvre thieves left trail of DNA samples on helmet, gloves

Experts warn stolen Louvre jewels could be altered or sold quietly

Louvre director admits insufficient camera coverage after heist

Louvre heist: Where might the loot end up?

Louvre closes for second day as France hunts jewel thieves

Power tool-wielding robbers flee Louvre with priceless jewelry

Latest News

Premier Bank celebrates 26 years of banking

Midland Bank, Olwel ink deal

Hearing in enforced disappearance cases against Hasina, army officers deferred

Kurdish PKK says withdrawing all forces from Turkiye to north Iraq

BNP seeks restoration of RPO Article 20

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x