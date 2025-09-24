Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Italy’s Meloni not opposed to Palestinian statehood

  • Conditions include freeing all hostages and excluding Hamas
  • She warns recognition without sovereignty brings no real results
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 08:37 PM

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday she is not opposed to recognising a Palestinian State, on two conditions: That Hamas free all hostages and that it be excluded from government.

Italy has not joined recent moves by Britain, France and other European nations to recognise a Palestinian State.

But the far-right prime minister said she was open to recognition, in a break with US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I’m not opposed to recognising Palestine, but we need to establish our priorities,” Meloni told journalists in New York, where she is due to address the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday.

She said her ruling coalition would introduce a motion in parliament setting two conditions for recognising a Palestinian State: “freeing the hostages and, of course, the exclusion of Hamas from all government processes in Palestine.”

But she added: “Personally, I continue to believe recognition for Palestine in the absence of a state with the attributes of sovereignty doesn’t resolve the problem or produce tangible results for the Palestinians.”

In a break with decades of Western foreign policy, Britain, France, Canada, Australia and several other countries have recognised a Palestinian state in recent days, a largely symbolic move that has nonetheless added to pressure on Israel as it intensifies its war in Gaza.

The Palestinian territory has been devastated by the Israeli offensive launched in retaliation for the October 7, 2023 resistance campaign on Israel led by Hamas.

Meloni has faced criticism in Italy for not speaking out more strongly on the situation in Gaza.

On Monday, tens of thousands of people protested in Rome against the war, calling on the Italian government to act.

Topics:

DiplomacyItalyIsrael-Palestine crisis
