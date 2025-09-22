Monday, September 22, 2025

Germany: Palestinian State should come as result of negotiations

  • France expected to recognize Palestine during UN meetings
  • Recognition aims to pressure Israel over Gaza war
Flag of Germany. Photo: Unsplash
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 04:55 PM

Germany on Monday reaffirmed its position that it would not recognise a Palestinian State until the Israelis and Palestinians negotiate a two-state solution.

The comments came ahead of the United Nations general assembly, where France is expected to become the latest country to recognise a Palestinian State, following Australia, Britain, Canada, and Portugal, who did so on Sunday.

The recognition is aimed at piling pressure on Israel over its campaign in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands, devastated much of the enclave and drawn vocal rebukes from Israel’s allies.

The Israeli government says recognising a Palestinian State rewards Hamas and its unprecedented October 7, 2023 resistance campaign on Israel that sparked the war.

As he left for the UN in New York, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that “a negotiated two-state solution is the path that can allow Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security and dignity.”

“For Germany, recognition of a Palestinian State comes more at the end of the process. But this process must begin now,” he said.

In light of its historical responsibility for the Holocaust, Germany has made support for the State of Israel a cornerstone of its foreign policy.

But Berlin has grown increasingly critical of the Israeli campaign in Gaza and its impact on Palestinian civilians in recent months as the humanitarian situation has worsened, with the UN declaring famine in parts of the coastal territory.

More than 140 world leaders will descend on New York this week for the annual United Nations General Assembly summit, which will be dominated by the question of the future of the Palestinians.

Topics:

DiplomacyGermanyGazaIsrael-Palestine conflictThe United Nations (UN)
