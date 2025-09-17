Eurovision: Countries that’ll boycott if Israel competes

Following announcements from Ireland, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Iceland, Spain became on Wednesday the first country among the “Big Five,” the five largest contributors to the Eurovision Song Contest, to officially declare its decision to boycott the 2026 event to be held in Vienna from May 12-16, if Israel’s participation goes ahead as planned. The “Big Five” countries are Spain, Germany, the UK, France and Italy.

The country’s withdrawal was approved by a majority of the board of directors of Spanish state broadcaster RTVE, with 10 votes in favour, four against, and one abstention. The vote came after Spanish Minister for Culture, Ernest Urtasun, stated last week that Spain should withdraw from the event if Israel remained on the list of participating countries.

Dutch public broadcaster, Avrotros, also stated that it could “no longer justify Israel’s participation in the current situation, given the ongoing and severe human suffering in Gaza.”

A decision on Israel’s participation is expected in December.

Why is Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest?

Israel made its debut at Eurovision in 1973, when it was still called the “Grand Prix d’Eurovision de la Chanson.” That was when the country became a member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an association including 73 active members of broadcasters from 56 countries and 35 associate members from 21 countries in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Israel is not the only non-European participant in the contest. There’s also Armenia and Azerbaijan — and since 2015, Australia has become the “most exotic” Eurovision competitor. The show has a huge fan base there, and Australia was accepted into the EBU as an associate member.

The inclusion of broadcasters and countries beyond the borders of Europe is also the reason why the event is called the “Eurovision Song Contest” and not the “European Song Contest.”

With four first places, Israel is one of the most successful participants. But the Israel-Palestine conflict has impacted the contest several times over the past five decades.

Security for Israeli contestants

In 1973, Ilanit was the first artist to compete for Israel. Strict security measures were implemented because, only a few months earlier, Palestinian terrorists had killed 11 Israeli athletes in the Olympic Village in Munich. Ilanit was supposedly wearing a bulletproof vest, and the audience had to remain seated throughout her performance. Photographers had to take a picture pointing at the ceiling to prove that their cameras were not disguised firearms.

In 2024, Israeli contestant Eden Golan also performed under special protection. Several participating countries had called on the EBU to exclude Israel from the contest. The EBU considered it, but not because of the Gaza war itself.

Fines for pro-Palestinian protests

The repeated use of protest symbols and slogans by the audience or by artists has not gone unpunished. This became particularly clear in Tel Aviv in 2019.

On the evening of the Eurovision final, the Icelandic band Hatari held up scarves with Palestinian flags to the camera, causing controversy. The EBU fined the Icelandic broadcaster RUV €5,000.

During a performance by global superstar Madonna that same evening a male dancer and a female dancer — one carrying the Israeli flag and the other carrying the Palestinian flag — walked up the stairs arm in arm. The US singer later said that this was a “message of peace and unity.” But the EBU was less enthusiastic about it. Though there was no fine in this case, the contest organizers released a statement saying the act was not cleared with them and that Madonna was aware the contest was non-political.

The competitions in Malmö in 2024 and Basel in 2025 also witnessed protests critical of Israel. In the hall, audience members whistled and booed the Israeli performers.