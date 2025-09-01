Monday, September 01, 2025

Zelensky to meet European leaders in Paris on Thursday

  • Meeting aims to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine
  • Ukraine demands guarantees to deter future Russian aggression
File image: Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with European leaders and Canadas prime minister in Kyiv, on February 24, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 06:45 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet European leaders on Thursday in Paris, a source told AFP, amid an international push to broker an end to Russia’s three-and-a-half-year invasion.

“We’re planning such a meeting” between Zelensky and European leaders, the source said Monday, adding that US President Donald Trump “is not so far expected to be there.”

The source said the main topic of the Paris talks will be security guarantees for Ukraine and “promoting diplomacy, because the Russians are wriggling out again” of the efforts to end the war.

The issue of Western-backed security guarantees for Ukraine if a truce comes into force has been dominated the diplomatic flurry around Ukraine in recent weeks.

Kyiv wants such guarantees to deter any future Russian attacks. A European peacekeeping force has been floated publicly among leaders as a potential security arrangement for when the conflict ends.

Trump has indicated the United States could back up any European peacekeeping plan, but would not deploy US soldiers to Ukraine. 

Russia has pushed back against any Western peacekeeping troops, with the Kremlin saying last week it viewed “such discussions negatively.”

 

Topics:

ParisEuropeanLeadersVolodymyr ZelenskyRussia/Ukraine war
