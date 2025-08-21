Zelensky: First security guarantees, then Putin summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he could meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but only after his allies agree security guarantees for Ukraine to deter future Russian attacks once the fighting stops.

In comments released on Thursday, he also warned both sides were preparing for further fighting. Russia was building up troops on the southern front line and Ukraine was test-launching a new long-range cruise missile, he said.

Russia said Thursday that Ukraine did not appear to be interested in “long-term” peace, accusing Kyiv of seeking security guarantees completely incompatible with Moscow’s demands.

US President Donald Trump is trying to end Russia’s three-and-a-half year invasion of Ukraine through talks with Zelensky and Putin.

While he has upended a years-long Western policy of isolating the Russian leader, he has made little tangible progress towards a peace deal.

“We want to have an understanding of the security guarantees architecture within seven to 10 days,” Zelensky said, in comments to reporters released for publication Thursday.

“We need to understand which country will be ready to do what at each specific moment,” he added.

A group of allies led by Britain and France are putting together a military coalition to support the guarantees.

Fresh Russian barrage

Once an outline of the security guarantees is agreed, Trump would like to see a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader said.

But any meeting with the Russian leader should he held in a “neutral” European country, he added, ruling out any summit in Moscow.

He also rejected the idea of China playing a role in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security, citing Beijing’s alleged support for Moscow.

Zelensky’s comments came as Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight -- the biggest barrage since mid-July -- killing one person in the western city of Lviv and wounding many others.

A later shelling attack on the city of Kherson killed one person and wounded six others, a local official said.

AFP journalists in the capital Kyiv heard explosions throughout the night.

France on Thursday condemned the overnight strikes as showing Moscow’s “lack of will to seriously engage in peace talks”, describing the strikes as the “most massive attack in a month”.

Russia claims advances

On the front lines, Russia said it had captured the village of Oleksandro-Shultyne in the eastern Donetsk region, the latest in a long string of territorial gains.

The village lies less than eight kilometres from Kostiantynivka, a fortified town in the Donetsk region that Russia has been pressing towards on both sides.

In comments to journalists Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of making unrealistic security demands.

Any deployment of European troops to the country would be “absolutely unacceptable”, he said.

“The Ukrainian regime and its representatives comment on the current situation in a very specific way, directly showing that they are not interested in a sustainable, fair, long-term settlement,” he said.

Zelensky separately announced that Ukraine had tested a long-range cruise missile, known as Flamingo, that can strike targets as far as 3,000 kilometres away.

“The missile has undergone successful tests. It is currently our most successful missile,” he told reporters.

Mass production could begin by February, he added.

Since Trump returned to the White House in January and began pushing for an end to the fighting, Russian forces have continued to slowly but steadily gain ground across the front line.

Zelensky said Russian forces were building up troops along the front in the Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims as its own along with four other Ukrainian regions.

Trump met Putin in Alaska last Friday, before bringing Zelensky and European leaders to Washington for separate talks on Monday.

Zelensky has said the only way to end the war is a meeting with Putin, and has said Trump should be present too.

But Moscow has played down the prospect of a summit between Putin and Zelensky any time soon, saying it wants to be included in discussions on future security guarantees for Ukraine.