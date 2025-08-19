Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Zelensky says ready for bilateral meeting with Putin to end war

Zelensky has come under increasing pressure to cede territory to end the grinding war, as Russia makes a series of advances

File image: This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on July 29, 2024, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting the command outpost in the area of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 09:57 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was willing to meet directly with his Russian counterpart to end the war.

Speaking to reporters after talks with US President Donald Trump and several European leaders at the White House, Zelensky said he was ready for what would be his first face-to-face with Vladimir Putin since Moscow's invasion nearly three and a half years ago.

"I confirmed -- and all European leaders supported me -- that we are ready for a bilateral meeting with Putin," Zelensky said following the summit.

Zelensky has come under increasing pressure to cede territory to end the grinding war, as Russia makes a series of advances.

Ahead of the White House meeting, Trump had pushed Ukraine to give up Crimea and abandon its goal of joining Nato -- both key demands made by Putin.

But Zelensky stressed he had been able to present a clearer picture of the battlelines to Trump, who he met in a one-on-one in the Oval Office.  

"This was the best of our meetings," Zelensky said, according to a statement put out by his office. "I was able to show many things, even on the map, to all American colleagues regarding the situation on the battlefield."

Rather than concessions from Ukraine, the summit focused on arranging security guarantees in the event of a peace deal, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters afterwards.

Trump said the guarantees "would be provided by the various European Countries (in) coordination with the United States of America." 

Zelensky added that "it is important that the United States of America gives a clear signal that it will be among the countries that will assist, coordinate and also be participants in security guarantees for Ukraine."

Zelensky said those plans would be "formalized in some way in the next week or ten days." 

Topics:

Vladimir PutinVolodymyr ZelenskyRussia-Ukraine war
Read More

Trump tells Ukraine to give up on Nato and Crimea

Trump gave Putin red-carpet treatment — what now for Ukraine?

What did the Alaska talks between Trump and Putin achieve?

In high-stakes summit, Trump, not Putin, budges

No deal yet, but ceasefire land swap remains possible

For Ukraine, the Alaska summit was a complete disappointment

Latest News

Train services resume in Brahmanbaria after four-hour halt

The Alaska table: Where thawing ground rewrites the world

Why the resistance to change?

Rains to drench Bangladesh

Rice prices continue to rise despite record harvest, ample reserves

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x