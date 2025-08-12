Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

  • States should block arms transfers if misuse risk exists
  • Call includes ensuring unhindered humanitarian aid access
File image: A boy rides a donkey near one of the batteries of Israel`s Iron Dome missile defence system at a village, in the southern Negev desert on April 14, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 09:33 PM

The Council of Europe on Tuesday urged its member states to halt deliveries of weapons to Israel if they could be used for human rights violations.

Michael O’Flaherty, the Council’s commissioner for human rights, said member states should do “their utmost to prevent and address violations of international human rights” in the conflict.

“This includes applying existing legal standards to ensure that arms transfers are not authorized where there is a risk that they may be used to commit human rights violations,” he said, in a statement.

It was also “essential to intensify efforts to provide relief to those affected by the conflict, by supporting efforts to ensure unhindered access for humanitarian assistance and by pressing for the immediate release of hostages,” O’Flaherty said.

The call by the Council --  a human rights organization representing 46 states -- comes shortly after Germany said it would halt delivery to Israel of some weapons that could be used in Gaza as part of Israeli plans to take control of Gaza City.

O’Flaherty said the Council had taken note of this and other government initiatives, and also of contributions by some national human rights structures in raising awareness.

“However, more needs to be done, and quickly,” he said.

Several world leaders have condemned Israel’s decision to widen the Gaza war.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the plan to target the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza was “the best way to end the war.”

 

Topics:

GazaEuropean
Read More

Which countries recognize Palestinian statehood?

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Final message of slain Al Jazeera journalist urges world to stand with Palestine

Gazans mourn Al Jazeera staff killed by Israel

Israeli strike on Al Jazeera tent in Gaza kills six journalists

Three-quarters of UN members support Palestinian statehood

Latest News

331 local organizations apply to observe upcoming elections

US chargé d’Affaires meets Ali Riaz

Family of journalist Tuhin places 7-point demand

Nahid: Concessions made in July Declaration, not on Charter

Fakhrul: Falsehood being made against BNP

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x