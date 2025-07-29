Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Russia kills 25 in Ukraine, as Kremlin says committed to peace

  • Kremlin says it remains committed to peace in Ukraine
  • Zelensky calls prison attack a deliberate Russian war crime
File image: Ukrainian servicemen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade firing MRLS towards Russian positions, near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on February 23, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 07:27 PM

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it wanted to pursue peace in Ukraine hours after mounting attacks that killed at least 25 people, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman and more than a dozen prison inmates. 

The strikes on several regions came hours after US President Donald Trump issued Moscow with a new deadline to end its grinding invasion of Ukraine -- now in its fourth year -- or face tough new sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of purposefully targeting a prison in the Zaporizhzhia region -- that Russia claims as its own -- killing 16 people and wounding more than 40 others.

“It was a deliberate strike, intentional, not accidental. The Russians could not have been unaware that they were targeting civilians in that facility,” Zelensky said on social media in response.

The Kremlin denied that claim.

“The Russian army does not strike civilian targets,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including from AFP.

Peskov added that Moscow had “taken note” of Trump’s new deadline and told journalists that it remained “committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and secure our interests.”

‘War crimes’

Ukraine’s justice ministry said Moscow’s forces hit the prison with four glide bombs, while police said 16 inmates were killed and 43 were wounded.

Bricks and debris were strewn on the ground around buildings with blown-out windows, according to images released by the ministry. 

The facility’s perimeter was intact and there was no threat that inmates would escape, it added.

Rescue workers were seen searching for survivors in pictures released by the region’s emergency services.

A senior Ukrainian source said that 274 people were serving sentences in the Bilenkivska facility, where 30 people worked. 

The source added there were no Russian war prisoners being held at the centre.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said the Zaporizhzhia attack was further evidence of Russian “war crimes.”

“People held in places of detention do not lose their right to life and protection,” he wrote on social media.

In addition to the glide bomb attack, the Ukrainian air force said that Russia had launched 37 drones and two missiles overnight, adding that its air defence systems had downed 32 of the drones.

Zelensky said that among the separate attacks, Russian forces had targeted a hospital in the town of the Kamyanske in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Hospital targeted

“Three people were killed in the attack, including a pregnant woman. Her name was Diana. She was only 23-years-old,” Zelensky said.

Separate strikes in the eastern Kharkiv region that borders Russia killed six people, regional authorities said.

In the southern Russian region of Rostov, a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person, the region’s acting governor said.

Kyiv has been trying to repel Russia’s summer offensive, which has made fresh advances into areas largely spared since the start of the invasion in 2022.

The Russian defence ministry claimed fresh advances across the sprawling front line on Tuesday, saying its forces had taken control of two more villages -- one in the Donetsk region, and another in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The prison strike on Tuesday came on the three-year anniversary of a attack on another detention facility in occupied Ukrainian territory that Kyiv blamed on Moscow and that was reported to have killed dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for the strike over the night of July 29 three years ago on the detention centre in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, which the Kremlin says is part of Russia.

Ukraine says that dozens of its soldiers who laid down their arms after a long Russian siege of the port city of Mariupol were killed in that attack on the Olenivka detention facility.

 

Topics:

Russia Ukraine conflictVolodymyr Zelensky
Read More

Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

Why Russia is stepping up attacks on Ukraine

Zelensky urges more investment in defence against Russian attacks

Trump blasts Putin after announcing more weapons to Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

Trump says US will send more weapons to Ukraine

Latest News

BNP demands swift justice over July killings, urgent reforms

Zinnat wins her first Dhaka fight

'Rain for Life' project launched in three coastal regions for water security

Army raids UPDF hideout in Rangamati; gunfire exchanged

NIBPS director: Condition of jet crash victims unchanged, 3 still in ICU

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x