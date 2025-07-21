Monday, July 21, 2025

High-level talks held on Ukraine aid after Trump pushes Europe to act

  • UK and Germany will lead a Ukraine weapons meeting
  • Trump urged Nato allies to send arms to Ukraine
File image: Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts as he leaves after attending a summit held at Lancaster House in central London on March 2, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 04:28 PM

The UK and Germany are co-chairing a high-level virtual meeting on Monday to discuss President Donald Trump’s push for Nato allies to supply weapons to Ukraine, a week after he announced that military deliveries would reach Ukraine within days.

British Defence Secretary John Healey and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius will lead the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Nato’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen Alexus Grynkewich, are expected to join the discussion, reports UNB citing AP.

The talks come amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine, with Ukrainian officials reporting around 300 drone strikes on Saturday alone. Analysts warn that such assaults are likely to escalate further.

In a shift of tone last week, President Trump gave Russia a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire or face harsher sanctions.

Under Trump’s new arms plan, European nations will send US-made weapons to Ukraine via Nato—either from their current stockpiles or by purchasing and donating new equipment. A key focus is on advanced Patriot air defense systems. Although Trump said deliveries would begin “within days,” officials last week indicated that transfers had not yet started.

Gen Grynkewich told the Associated Press on Thursday that “preparations are underway,” while US Ambassador to Nato Matthew Whitaker said he could not confirm a timeline.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany would finance two new Patriot systems for Ukraine and may supply additional systems from its own inventory, to be replaced by the US However, he noted delivery could take “days, perhaps weeks.”

Switzerland may also contribute, as its defence ministry said five previously ordered Patriot systems would be reprioritized for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Nato continues coordinating other military aid, including artillery and ammunition, some of which had been briefly paused.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said peace talks were proposed this week, with Istanbul likely as host. Russia has yet to set a date but remains open to negotiations

 

Topics:

Donald TrumpRussia-Ukraine
