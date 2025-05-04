Sunday, May 04, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Putin: No need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

  • Russia and Ukraine disagree over proposed ceasefire plans
  • Putin signed new nuclear doctrine lowering usage threshold
File image: Russia`s President Vladimir Putin speaks during the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 24, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 04 May 2025, 07:58 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments broadcast on Sunday that the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine had not arisen and that he hopes it will not.

In a preview of an upcoming interview with Russian state television, published on Telegram, Putin said Russia has the strength and the means to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a “logical conclusion,” reports UNB citing AP.

Responding to a question about Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, Putin said: “There has been no need to use those (nuclear) weapons ... and I hope they will not be required.”

“We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires,” he said, AP reports.

Putin signed a revamped version of Russia’s nuclear doctrine in November 2024, spelling out the circumstances that allow him to use Moscow’s atomic arsenal, the world’s largest.

That version lowered the bar, giving him that option in response to even a conventional attack backed by a nuclear power.

Russia and Ukraine are at odds over competing ceasefire proposals.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday, in comments made public on Saturday, that Moscow’s announcement of a 72-hour ceasefire next week in Ukraine to mark Victory Day in World War II is merely an attempt to create a “soft atmosphere” ahead of Russia’s annual celebrations.

Zelensky instead renewed calls for a more substantial 30-day pause in hostilities, as the US had initially proposed. He said the proposed ceasefire could start anytime as a meaningful step toward ending the war.

Putin on Monday declared a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Victory Day in World War II, as the US presses for a deal to end the 3-year-old war. The Kremlin said the truce, ordered on “humanitarian grounds,” will run from the start of May 8 and last through the end of May 10 to mark Moscow’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 — Russia’s biggest secular holiday.

Meanwhile, 11 people were wounded in a Russian drone attack overnight on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Sunday. Two children were among the wounded.

 

Vladimir PutinRussia Ukraine conflictVolodymyr Zelensky
