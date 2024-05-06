Putin orders nuclear drills with troops near Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered new nuclear weapons drills in the face of Western “threats,” as a Ukrainian drone attack killed six people and wounded over 30 in Russia’s Belgorod border region.

Russia’s defence ministry said the exercises would be held in the “near future” and involve the air force, navy and troops stationed near Ukraine.

Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric, warning in an address to the nation in February there was a “real” risk of nuclear war.

The Kremlin meanwhile said the drills were a response to Western comments on sending troops to Ukraine.

The defence ministry said the drills were aimed at ensuring Russian territorial integrity in the face of “threats by certain Western officials”.

“During the exercise, a set of measures will be taken to practice the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons,” it announced in a statement.

Non-strategic nuclear weapons, also known as tactical nuclear weapons, are designed for use on the battlefield and can be delivered via missiles.

Troops from the Southern Military District, which borders Ukraine and includes the occupied Ukrainian territories will take part in the drills, the ministry said.

Western officials have become increasingly alarmed by the Kremlin’s nuclear rhetoric.

The announcement came as authorities in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine reported the deadliest attack in weeks, as Kyiv said Russian strikes left hundreds of thousands without power.

Deadly Belgorod attack

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two moving vans and a passenger car in the region “came under attack by Ukrainian kamikaze-drones.”

“Unfortunately, six people died at the scene from their wounds as a result of the explosion,” he said.

He said 35 others were wounded in the attack that took place near the village of Berezyovka -- some 30 kilometres from the Ukraine border.

Local authorities said the vehicles belonged to a meat production facility. Gladkov said two children were among the wounded and that one man was in “serious condition” and undergoing surgery.

He published an image of a bus with blown windows and a damaged roof.

Belgorod has come under an increasing number of fatal Ukrainian drone and missile attacks.

Moscow has been making steady gains in eastern Ukraine and stepped up its aerial attacks and shelling on Ukrainian border regions.

Kyiv said overnight Russian strikes had targeted energy facilities in the northern Sumy region and northeastern Kharkiv region -- both of which have seen increased attacks for weeks.

Thousands of homes were left without power in the aftermath of the strikes, the Ukrainian energy ministry said.

It said 91 villages in Sumy remain without power and that Kharkiv also suffered power cuts.

The interior ministry said Russian shelling had hit school facilities at night in the village of Zolochiv in the north-eastern Kharkiv region, wounding at least one person.

Kyiv also said that the number of people wounded by Russian shelling one day earlier on Ukraine’s city-largest city of Kharkiv has risen by two to 16.

Nuclear Risks

Since the war began, Russia has repeatedly warned of rising nuclear risks - warnings which the United States says it has to take seriously though US officials say they have seen no change in Russia's nuclear posture.

Putin has faced calls inside Russia from some hardliners to change Russia's nuclear doctrine, which sets out the conditions under which Russia would use a nuclear weapon, though Putin said last year he saw no need to change the doctrine.

Broadly, the doctrine says such a weapon would be used in response to an attack using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction, or the use of conventional weapons against Russia "when the very existence of the state is put under threat".

Putin warned the West in March that a direct conflict between Russia and the US-led Nato military alliance would mean the planet was one step away from World War Three but said hardly anyone wanted such a scenario.

Russia and the United States are by far the world's biggest nuclear powers, holding more than 10,600 of the world's 12,100 nuclear warheads. China has the third largest nuclear arsenal, followed by France and Britain.

Putin casts the war as part of a centuries-old battle with the West which he says humiliated Russia after the Berlin Wall fell in 1989 by enlarging Nato and encroaching on what Moscow considers to be Russia's historical sphere of influence.

Ukraine and its Western backers say the war is an imperial-style land grab by a corrupt dictatorship. Western leaders have vowed to work for a defeat of Russian forces in Ukraine, while ruling out any deployment of Nato personnel there.

Russia will have to increase its missile arsenal to deter the West.