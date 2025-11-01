Saturday, November 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Fire breaks out at Malaysia’s Petronas Tower

  • The incident happened Saturday morning in Kuala Lumpur
  • No casualties have been reported by authorities yet
Petronas Tower 3. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 10:09 AM

A fire has broken out at Petronas Tower 3, the iconic high-rise building in Malaysia. The incident occurred on Saturday morning at the building located in the capital city, Kuala Lumpur, according to the country’s news agency, Bernama.

Hasan As’ari, director of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, confirmed the fire and said that fire engines and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene. Efforts are currently underway to bring the blaze under control. Initial reports suggest the fire started at a restaurant located on one of the upper floors.

Soon after the incident, photos and videos of the fire spread widely on social media, creating public concern.

According to the latest update from Bernama, firefighters have managed to bring the fire under control.

Authorities said that no casualties have been reported so far. An investigation has been launched to determine the extent of the damage and the exact cause of the fire.

 

Topics:

MalaysiaFire Accident
Read More

Malaysia: Can Asean summit deliver regional peace?

India hospital fire kills 6 patients

East Timor to become Asean bloc’s 11th member in October

Landslides kill 12 after eastern Malaysia deluges

Thailand, Cambodia spar over landmine use

3 Bangladeshis killed, 2 others injured in Malaysia road crash

Latest News

ISPR: 21st National Long-Distance Swimming Competition 2025 held

UGC, British Council ink deal at House of Lords to improve education quality

Subrata Chowdhury: Conflict between BNP, Jamaat over referendum unlikely

Fakhrul urges India to return Hasina to face trial

Rizvi: BNP to revoke power sector indemnity provision if voted to power

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x