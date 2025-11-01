Fire breaks out at Malaysia’s Petronas Tower

A fire has broken out at Petronas Tower 3, the iconic high-rise building in Malaysia. The incident occurred on Saturday morning at the building located in the capital city, Kuala Lumpur, according to the country’s news agency, Bernama.

Hasan As’ari, director of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, confirmed the fire and said that fire engines and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene. Efforts are currently underway to bring the blaze under control. Initial reports suggest the fire started at a restaurant located on one of the upper floors.

Soon after the incident, photos and videos of the fire spread widely on social media, creating public concern.

According to the latest update from Bernama, firefighters have managed to bring the fire under control.

Authorities said that no casualties have been reported so far. An investigation has been launched to determine the extent of the damage and the exact cause of the fire.