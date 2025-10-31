Friday, October 31, 2025

Saudi Arabia cuts Umrah entry visa validity period to 1 month

The aim is to prevent overcrowding in the two holy cities, Makkah and Madinah

Muslim pilgrims walk on a road in Mina near Islams holy city of Mecca on June 4, 2025, ahead of the Mount Arafat prayers as part of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo: AFP
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 12:58 PM

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has reduced the validity period for the entry visa for Umrah from three months to one month from the date of issuance.  

However, the validity period for the stay after the pilgrim's arrival in Saudi Arabia remains unchanged at three months for pilgrims from across the world, media reports said.

The number of Umrah visas issued to foreign pilgrims since the start of the new Umrah season in early June has exceeded four million.

This year's Umrah season is thus setting a record for the number of foreign pilgrims in just five months, compared to previous seasons.

The ministry has made some amendments in the Umrah visa regulations in this regard. According to the amended regulations, the Umrah visa will be cancelled after 30 days from the date of issuance if the pilgrim does not register to enter Saudi Arabia.

The sources stated that the new regulations will come into force from next week onwards.

Ahmed Bajaeifer, adviser at the National Committee for Umrah and Visit, said that the decision is part of the ministry’s preparations for the anticipated surge in Umrah pilgrims, particularly after the end of summer and the drop in temperatures in Makkah and Madinah. The aim is to prevent overcrowding in the two holy cities. 

Topics:

Saudi ArabiaHajjUmrah
