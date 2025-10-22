Why is China again targeting underground house churches?

Christians from underground churches in China have faced a renewed crackdown that underscores President Xi Jinping’s growing intolerance of religious freedom.

Chinese law requires Christians to worship only at churches affiliated with religious institutions controlled by the Communist Party.

So far, only two Christian groups are officially recognized: the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association and the Protestant Three-Self Patriotic Movement.

Earlier this month, around 30 pastors and members of the Zion Protestant Church — one of the largest unofficial Christian churches in China — were arrested across at least seven provinces, including its founder, Jin “Ezra” Mingri.

“Some [police officers] smashed the locks and doors, while others cut the power and pretended to be electricians — knocking on doors before breaking in,” said Bob Fu, a Chinese pastor who founded US-based religious group ChinaAid, which closely monitors cases of Christian persecution in China.

Most of those arrested face charges of “illegally disseminating religious content online” as the church shifted to virtual services in 2018 and has since grown to at least 10,000 congregants across 40 cities.

Reining in Christianity

In a post on X, Germany’s commissioner for freedom of religion or belief, Thomas Rachel, condemned “the violation of religious freedom” and called for the release of all church members.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also criticized China’s actions, calling for the immediate release of those detained and to allow all people of faith to take part in religious activities without fear of retribution.

“This crackdown further demonstrates how the CCP exercises hostility towards Christians who reject Party interference in their faith and choose to worship at unregistered house churches,” Rubio said in a statement, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

China’s Foreign Ministry rejected Rubio’s criticism, saying that Beijing regulates religious affairs in accordance with the law and protects citizens’ freedom of belief and normal religious activities.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said the United States should not interfere in Beijing’s internal affairs, reported the German news agency dpa.

ChinaAid’s Fu told DW that 23 members of Zion Church remain in detention, though eight have been allowed to meet their lawyers — a rare move made by Beijing “under tremendous international pressure.”

“The CCP has indeed made a concession this time,” Fu said. “Since those arrested are considered political prisoners, allowing them to meet their lawyers during the criminal investigation period would have been unthinkable in the past.”

Xi’s tightened grip on Christianity

China is home to the world’s largest persecuted church, with religious freedoms rapidly deteriorating under the Xi since he took power in 2012, according to the non-profit group Global Christian Relief.

Over the past decade, Xi has emphasized the so-called “Sinicization” of religion, tightening ideological control over religious groups and ordering the demolition of churches and crosses.

Mirro Ren, an exiled Chinese Christian now living in the US, told DW she has observed a recent increase in police raids on unregistered independent “house churches” in China.

“I’ve seen many [church] members get arrested one after another in the past few years, but it was never on this scale,” Ren said. “It feels different this time.”

Ren was a member of the Early Rain Covenant Church, a house church in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, whose pastor was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to nine years in prison.

She told DW that the registration system is a political tool for authorities to gain greater control over people’s beliefs.

“The authorities want to control your thoughts — that’s already crossing the line of faith,” Ren said.

Fu, the Chinese pastor, also told DW that the persecution comes as authorities consider the worship and gathering of unregistered churches “political and ideological threats.”

“[Xi] wants to be like God — if you don’t revere, worship, and absolutely obey him, he considers you an intolerable presence in society,” he said.

Fear and resilience in China’s house churches

According to Chinese official data cited by Pew Research, only 2% of China’s population — between 29-44 million people — are Christians. But the figures likely exclude members of underground churches.

Many religious scholars estimate there are hundreds of millions of Chinese Christians in total, including members of unregistered churches across all provinces.

Fu told DW that while the mass arrest of church leaders and ministers has sparked fear among church members, life under prolonged surveillance has already made many mentally prepared for the worst.

“Most believers are aware that this could happen sooner or later … even succession plans within the church leadership have been prepared,” Fu said.

Despite this, they tend to remain optimistic, including Pastor Jin, founder of Zion Church.

Fu, a friend of Jin, told DW that the arrested pastor believed that “if he goes to prison, it will only make China’s churches stronger and more flourishing.”

Although the Chinese government detained nearly all pastor-level members during this wave of arrests, Fu observed that gatherings and church services continue as usual.

“I believe history will once again prove that repression [of Christianity] is destined to fail,” he told DW.