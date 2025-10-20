Myanmar junta braces in Rakhine as Arakan Army closes in

The Myanmar junta has intensified its defensive preparations around Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State, as clashes with the ethnic Arakan Army (AA) escalate, The Irrawaddy reported citing local sources.

Residents report that the junta has rebuilt the Min Chaung Bridge on the Sittwe–Ponnagyun road—previously destroyed by regime forces in early 2024—and begun fortifying strategic points along the route.

Military units have established bunkers and deployed artillery and drones near Ponnagyun Township, which is currently under AA control, The Irrawaddy reports.

Sources close to the Arakan Army say the group has made tactical retreats in parts of Ponnagyun due to sustained shelling and increased military pressure.

The repaired bridge now serves as a vital supply line for reinforcements and logistics, reinforcing the regime’s hold on Sittwe.

Despite the troop buildup, observers believe a major offensive in Ponnagyun is unlikely.

The junta’s focus appears to be on defending Sittwe, home to its Western Command headquarters, administrative offices, and key military installations.

The command was relocated to Sittwe after the AA seized Ann Township earlier this year.

Currently, the regime controls only three townships in Rakhine—Sittwe, Kyaukphyu, and Manaung—having lost 14 others to the AA.

Following recent setbacks in Kyaukphyu, military leaders began reinforcing Sittwe’s outskirts in mid-2025.

Over the past month, daily artillery exchanges and sporadic skirmishes have intensified along the Sittwe–Ponnagyun border.

On October 15, the AA confirmed heavy clashes involving drones and shelling, with reports of civilian casualties and damage in Ponnagyun and nearby Pauktaw Township.

Inside Sittwe, junta troops and members of the Arakan Liberation Party have conducted door-to-door searches and arrests.

Residents say thousands of civilians from roughly 20 villages have been forcibly relocated, effectively surrounding military bases with displaced populations.

The relocations have triggered acute shortages of food and essential supplies for those trapped in the area.

The AA, which now controls most of Rakhine and parts of Chin State, has reiterated its goal of full regional control.

With tensions mounting around Sittwe, the battle for dominance in western Myanmar appears poised to escalate further.