Tuesday, October 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Indonesia school collapse toll hits 67 as search ends

  • Over 170 students were present during afternoon prayers
  • Officials confirmed 104 survivors were rescued from the site
Rescue personnel inspect the site after a building collapsed at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java province on September 29, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 06:27 PM

The search for victims of last week’s Indonesian school collapse ended on Tuesday with the death toll climbing to 67, an official said. 

Part of the multi-storey Islamic boarding school on Indonesia’s Java island caved in on September 29 as more than 170 students gathered for afternoon prayers. 

“Entering the 9th day, we have concluded the search and rescue operation for the victims,” head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), Mohammad Syafii, told a press conference. 

The agency’s operations director, Yudhi Bramantyo, said rescuers on Tuesday cleared all the rubble at the collapse site, scoured the area, and concluded it was very unlikely they would find more bodies.

“The total number of victims evacuated is 171, with 67 people dead, including eight body parts, and 104 people survived,” Yudhi told a press conference.

Budi Irawan, the deputy head of the national disaster agency (BNPB), said it is “very unlikely there are still bodies there.”

Only 17 bodies have been identified so far, according to the police’s Disaster Victim Identification unit. 

The collapse was Indonesia’s deadliest disaster so far this year, according to the National Disaster Agency (BNPB). 

Investigators have been examining the cause of the collapse, but initial indications suggest that substandard construction may have contributed to the incident, according to experts. 

The families of the missing agreed last Thursday for heavy equipment to be used, after the 72-hour “golden period” for the best chance of survival came to an end. Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building safety in Indonesia. 

At least three people were killed and dozens were injured in September when a building hosting a prayer recital collapsed in West Java.

Topics:

AccidentChildrenIndonesiaToll
Read More

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 14

No more signs of life in Indonesia school collapse

Survivor pulled from Indonesia school collapse as parents await news

Dozens missing, three dead in Indonesia school collapse

Massive crowd, chaos preceded deadly India rally stampede

Indonesian President Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza

Latest News

Dengue: Two more die, 715 hospitalized

BERC cuts LPG price by Tk29 for October

Salehuddin: Discussions with development partners ongoing

Bangladesh’s September PMI records faster expansion rate

Seminar links Abrar Fahad’s death to July uprising, calls for national unity

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x