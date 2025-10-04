Saturday, October 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 14

  • Authorities say forty-nine individuals remain missing under rubble
  • Experts suggest substandard construction likely caused sudden collapse
Rescue personnel inspect the site after a building collapsed at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java province on September 29, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 05:41 PM

The death toll in an Indonesian school collapse rose to 14 on Saturday, an official said, as rescuers moved to deploy heavy machinery to recover dozens more victims believed still buried under the rubble.

Part of the multi-storey boarding school collapsed suddenly on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chief Suharyanto told reporters rescuers found nine bodies on Friday, raising the toll to 14.

“As of today, we are still searching for 49 people who are still missing,” Suharyanto, who goes by one name, said Saturday as reported by broadcaster Kompas TV.

More victims could be found, Suharyanto said, as rescuers moved to use heavy machinery to clear locations where the victims were believed to be buried underneath the rubble.

“After the last victim was found last night, we are focusing on a massive cleanup, with heavy equipment entering the collapsed areas,” he said.

The school collapse was so violent that it sent tremors across the neighbourhood, according to residents.

Investigators have been looking into the cause of the collapse, but initial signs pointed to substandard construction, experts have said.

The rescue operation was complex because vibrations in one place could affect other areas, officials said.

But the families of the missing agreed on Thursday for heavy equipment to be used, after the 72-hour “golden period” for the best chance of survival came to an end.

The rescue operation was complicated by an earthquake that struck overnight on Tuesday, briefly halting the search.

Topics:

SchoolAccidentIndonesia
Read More

No more signs of life in Indonesia school collapse

Survivor pulled from Indonesia school collapse as parents await news

Dozens missing, three dead in Indonesia school collapse

Massive crowd, chaos preceded deadly India rally stampede

Indonesian President Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza

Indonesia volcano erupts as alert level raised

Latest News

Yunus greets Buddhists on Probarona Purnima and Kathin Chibar

Dengue: 1 more death, 374 cases reported in 24hrs

Chinese and Bangladeshi presidents celebrate 50 years of historic diplomatic friendship

BGB-BSF's commander-level meeting held at Moheshpur border

Jumma Chhatra Janata fully withdraws blockade in Khagrachhari

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x