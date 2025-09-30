Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dozens missing, three dead in Indonesia school collapse

  • At least 38 individuals remain trapped under rubble
  • Heavy equipment risks harming survivors trapped beneath debris
Rescue personnel inspect the site after a building collapsed at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java province on September 29, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 06:05 PM

Searchers raced Tuesday to rescue at least 38 people still believed trapped a day after the collapse of an Islamic school building in Indonesia that has already left three dead, authorities said.

Tearful families desperate for news of their loved ones crowded around the flattened multi-storey building, as rescuers navigated a maze of concrete rubble in the town of Sidoarjo on Indonesia’s main Island Java.

The building gave way on Monday, where students were gathered for afternoon prayers, said local reports, citing a witness.

“The number of victims is 102 people, consisting of 99 survivors, 3 deaths,” National Search and Rescue Agency head Mohammad Syafii said.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Abdul Muhari said 38 people were still unaccounted for while 77 injured victims had been evacuated to several hospitals, while.

Syafii said rescuers were working urgently to save those still believed to be trapped, but warned that the rubble was unstable, with concrete pillars piled precariously atop one another.

Heavy equipment such as cranes and excavators could speed up the removal of concrete to ease access, Syafii said.

“However, moving the concrete can actually threaten the lives of survivors who may still be trapped.”

Structural failure

Local media reports quoted a school official as saying the construction work had been ongoing for the past nine months.

Abdul Muhari said Monday that the building collapsed after its foundation pillars failed to support the weight of new construction on the fourth floor of the school.

He called for stricter safety standards and urged the public and building managers to oversee construction processes more carefully to prevent similar incidents.

Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building safety in Indonesia, where it is common to leave structures -- particularly houses -- partially completed, allowing owners to add extra floors later when their budgets permit.

Earlier this month, at least three people were killed and dozens injured when a building hosting a prayer recital collapsed in West Java.

In 2018, seven teenagers rehearsing for a musical show were killed in Cirebon, east of Jakarta, when the building they were in collapsed.

That same year, at least 75 people were injured when the mezzanine floor at Indonesia’s stock exchange building in Jakarta collapsed into the lobby.

Topics:

AccidentDeadIndonesia
Read More

Massive crowd, chaos preceded deadly India rally stampede

Death toll in stampede at Vijay’s TVK rally in Tamil Nadu rises to 39

Indonesian President Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza

Indonesia volcano erupts as alert level raised

Rights group says 10 killed in Indonesia protests

What is behind Indonesia’s deadly protests?

Latest News

Bangladesh traders start selling 22-carat gold at record high

Four-day holiday begins on Wednesday

Long-lasting Typhoon Bualoi devastates Vietnam, killing 19

Madagascar protesters undeterred despite sacking of government

September becomes deadliest month for dengue in 2025

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x