Afghan authorities cut off fibre optic connectivity indefinitely

  • Internet watchdog confirmed connectivity dropped below one percent nationally
  • Internet shutdown described as comprehensive, total communications blackout
File photo: Taliban security personnel ride motorbikes to celebrate the third anniversary of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, in Kabul on August 14, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 10:43 PM

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have cut fibre optic connectivity across the country “until further notice,” a government source told AFP.

“There isn’t any other way or system to communicate... the banking sector, customs, everything across the country will be affected,” the source, who asked not to be named, said shortly before communications were cut.

Internet and cybersecurity watchdog Netblocks said “overall national connectivity is now below 1% (of normal levels), making this a comprehensive, or total blackout.”

More to follow.

Topics:

Afghan TalibanInternet shutdown
