Philippines braces for floods, China on alert as Super Typhoon Ragasa barrels west

  • Philippine president suspends work and classes in northern regions
  • Power outages reported in Calayan island and Apayao province
A man stands near debris on a waterfront road amid heavy rain due to weather patterns from Super Typhoon Ragasa in Aparri town, Cagayan province on September 22, 2025. Photo: AFP.
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 09:56 PM

Thousands were evacuated, schools and offices closed, and flights cancelled in the northern Philippines and Taiwan on Monday as Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of this year’s strongest storms, barreled toward southeastern China.

The typhoon, packing sustained winds of 215 kph and gusts of up to 295 kph, struck Panuitan island in Cagayan province on Monday afternoon, Philippine forecasters said. Classified as a super typhoon due to its strength, Ragasa is expected to remain over the South China Sea until midweek, passing south of Taiwan and Hong Kong before hitting China’s mainland.

The Philippine weather bureau warned of storm surges over three meters in low-lying coastal areas, while power outages hit Calayan island and Apayao province. More than 8,200 people were evacuated in Cagayan, while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered work and classes suspended across northern Luzon, including the capital Manila.

Flights and ferries were suspended, and fishing boats ordered to stay in port. Despite widespread disruption, no casualties were immediately reported.

In Taiwan, closures were declared in Taitung and Pingtung counties, with flights and ferries to outlying islands cancelled. In China, authorities suspended 50 ferry routes in Fujian province, while Shenzhen prepared to relocate 400,000 residents and suspend flights from Tuesday night. Hong Kong and Macao announced school closures, flight cancellations, and flood precautions.

China’s National Meteorological Center said Ragasa could make multiple landfalls in Guangdong province, bringing torrential rain, strong winds, and possible flooding.

