Landslides kill 12 after eastern Malaysia deluges

At least 12 people were killed in landslides in Malaysia’s Sabah state after heavy rains battered the Borneo island region for the past week, news reports said on Tuesday.

More than 2,000 people living in low-lying areas including around the capital Kota Kinabalu have been evacuated due to recent flooding, rescue authorities said.

The worst incident happened on Monday, when debris hit an informal dwelling on the outskirts of the capital, killing eight people including four children, the New Straits Times reported.

Three others, including a 10-year-old girl were killed in another landslide at Gana, about 100 kilometers east of Kota Kinabalu, also Monday, while a 97-year-old man was buried by mud at Penampang last week, outside the city

Heavy downpours have hit Sabah on northeastern Borneo for the past 10 days, flooding low-lying areas, causing landslides and damage to homes and infrastructure in Malaysia’s poorest state.

Low-lying areas in Sabah are especially prone to regular flooding, especially during the November to March monsoon season.

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Amidi late Monday mobilised the Southeast Asian country’s response agencies to help with search and rescue operations in the region.

Sabah’s government cancelled Malaysia Day celebrations on Tuesday to deal with the disaster.

Although rains had abated and floodwaters were receding, residents said they were worried further downpours may worsen the situation.

“All we can do is try to stay calm as we deal with this flood and mud at home,” said Oliver Golingai, 44, told The Star daily newspaper.

“I have no time to think about any (Malaysia Day) celebrations because the focus is to deal with the flood and clean up this mud,” he said.