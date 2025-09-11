Bangladeshi family assaulted, looted; envoy's car attacked in Nepal unrest

A Bangladeshi family came under attack in Kathmandu on Tuesday when protesters vandalised a five-star hotel during ongoing political unrest in Nepal.

Officials at the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu confirmed that the family was assaulted, their belongings looted, and their passports targeted by protesters who forced their way into the hotel room.

The victims were given first aid by hotel authorities but, too shaken to remain elsewhere, were later moved to the ambassador’s residence for shelter and further medical care, according to media reports.

The unrest also affected the Bangladesh ambassador, whose car was vandalised on his way to support the national football team currently in Nepal.

Amid the turmoil, the embassy said it rescued 30 Bangladeshis—10 from Tribhuvan International Airport and 20 from different parts of Kathmandu. They were relocated to Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ designated hotel, while other passengers received assistance directly from the airline.