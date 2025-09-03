Rights group says 10 killed in Indonesia protests

At least 10 people were killed during violent protests in Indonesia last week, a rights group said on Wednesday, one of several organisations to report fatalities due to the unrest.

The disturbances that rocked Southeast Asia’s biggest economy last week were sparked by discontent over economic inequality and lavish perks for lawmakers.

They later widened to include anger against police after footage circulated of the killing of a young driver by a paramilitary unit.

The state-affiliated National Commission on Human Rights, or Komnas HAM, told AFP on Wednesday that it had received reports that 10 people had died.

“There are indications that some of them were victims of authorities’ excessive force,” Anis Hidayah, the head of the group, said.

The deaths were reported in the jurisdictions of Greater Jakarta, Makassar in South Sulawesi, Central Java, and Papua, she said.

Komnas HAM also reported that more than 900 people were injured and thousands detained, although most of them have since been released.

“Many other locations have not reported (any) findings; there is a possibility the figures will rise,” Anis said.

AFP previously verified at least six deaths related to the protests since last week.

The unrest in multiple cities across Indonesia was the worst since President Prabowo Subianto took power last year and forced the ex-general into a U-turn on perks for legislators.

An Indonesian NGO, the Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), also reported 10 deaths and hundreds injured.

Amnesty International Indonesia reported the same death toll and urged the government to “conduct an independent investigation.”

The Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS) said at least 20 people were still missing as of Monday.

The protests initially forced Prabowo to cancel a planned trip to China, but State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi said late on Tuesday that the president would visit after all, after deciding that the situation had calmed down.

Prabowo attended a grand military parade in Beijing on Wednesday and is scheduled to have a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The United Nations’ human rights office also called for “prompt, thorough, and transparent investigations into all alleged violations of international human rights law.”

The National Police did not respond immediately to an AFP request for comment.