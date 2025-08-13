Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Myanmar air strike on stranded convoy kills 8

  • Convoy was trapped between junta troops and anti-coup rebels
  • Air force use has increased since Myanmar’s 2021 coup
File image: The gazebo where food for the wedding was being prepared lies in ruins after an air strike by junta warplanes at Sone Kone village, Myanmar, on February 25, 2025. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 06:17 PM

An air strike on a Myanmar civilian supply convoy trapped between junta troops and anti-coup rebels battling outside its second largest city killed at least eight people, two locals said Wednesday.

Myanmar's embattled military has increasingly deployed its air force to fend off the myriad of opponents facing it in a civil war it sparked with a 2021 coup, but civilian casualties are commonplace.

Two local residents in the central Sagaing region, near the second biggest city of Mandalay, said air strikes hit a stationary convoy of trucks on Monday which had been stranded by nearby fighting.

Both residents said at least eight people were killed near the village of Taung Yin, just 17 kilometres from Mandalay -- although one resident said an anti-coup fighter was among the dead.

A Myanmar junta spokesman could not be reached for comment.

"There have been difficulties in identifying the dead bodies," said one of the locals -- speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons. "Some were scattered into pieces."

Images on social media -- which AFP was able to verify were in the area of the reported strike -- showed burning trucks spewing smoke and bystanders carrying away bodies.

Myanmar's military has pledged an election in December as a way to end the civil war which has left more than 3.5 million people displaced and half the nation living in poverty.

Pro-democracy guerrilla groups and powerful ethnic armed organizations have pledged to boycott the vote, which international monitors have criticized as a ploy to legitimize continuing military rule.

However in recent weeks the junta has won a string of victories in central Myanmar, clawing back territory from rebels where it may now hold the vote.

The second local resident said the trucks were carrying fuel bound for rebel-held areas -- speculating the military hit them to squeeze shipments heading to zones outside their control.

"The road had been blocked due to the Military Council's offensive," he said, explaining the bombardment took place over two hours on Monday afternoon.

"We could not even raise our heads," he added.

 

Air StrikesMyanmar junta
