Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

US toughens terrorism ban of Pakistan’s Baloch separatist fighters

  • Trump administration increasing engagement with Pakistan compared to Biden
  • Baloch insurgency in Pakistan has lasted nearly two decades
File image: Paramilitary soldiers stand guard at a railway station in the Sibi district of southwestern Balochistan province on March 12, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 04:10 PM

The United States on Monday toughened its terrorist designation of separatist militants in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province who were behind a major train attack in March.

The State Department listed the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organization, which makes it a crime in the United States to provide support to the group.

Washington had already listed the BLA under the less severe label of specially designated global terrorists, which targets financial resources.

The new step comes as President Donald Trump increases contact with Pakistan, which was kept at arm’s length by his predecessor Joe Biden, whose administration resented Islamabad’s role in the two-decade war in Afghanistan.

The designation of the separatists “demonstrates the Trump administration’s commitment to countering terrorism,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Pakistani forces have for almost two decades fought an ethnic Baloch separatist insurgency that has killed hundreds of people in the minerals-rich province.

In March, the BLA claimed responsibility for an attack on a train that was carrying 450 passengers. Dozens died in the two-day siege.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused India of involvement in the insurgency, a claim dismissed by New Delhi.

The Trump administration last month also designated as terrorists a shadowy group blamed for an April attack in Indian-administered Kashmir which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan.

Islamabad is especially sensitive about the militants’ threats to foreign investment, especially by China, which has poured in billions of dollars.

Baloch separatists and rights groups say the military’s heavy-handed counter-terrorism response to the insurgency has included widespread enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

 

Topics:

Donald TrumpPakistanBalochistan
Read More

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

US rolls out $15,000 visa bond scheme to curb overstays

What will planned Putin-Trump meeting be about?

Putin-Trump summit: What we know so far

Kyiv won’t give up land, says Zelensky as US-Russia summit confirmed

Trump demands $1bn from University of California over UCLA protests

Latest News

331 local organizations apply to observe upcoming elections

US chargé d’Affaires meets Ali Riaz

Family of journalist Tuhin places 7-point demand

Nahid: Concessions made in July Declaration, not on Charter

Fakhrul: Falsehood being made against BNP

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x