Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Trump adds 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases

  • Tariff targets India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil
  • New duties come alongside previous 25% tariff
File image: US President Donald Trump, right, Indian PM Narendra Modi arrive to hold a press conference, in Washington, DC on February 13, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 09:22 PM

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The tariff, set to take effect in three weeks, comes on top of a separate 25% duty entering into force on Thursday, according to the text of the executive order released by the White House.

The order also threatens potential penalties on other countries deemed to be “directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil.”

Exemptions remain for items targeted by separate sector-specific duties such as steel and aluminum, and categories that could be hit like pharmaceuticals.

Trump has been ramping up pressure on India after signaling fresh sanctions on Moscow if it did not make progress by Friday towards a peace deal with Kyiv, as Russia’s devastating invasion of its pro-western neighbor drags on.

India’s national security adviser was in Moscow on Wednesday, media in New Delhi reported, coinciding with a visit by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

India’s foreign ministry earlier said US pressure to stop it buying Russian oil was “unjustified and unreasonable” and that it would protect its interests.

 

Topics:

Donald Trumptariffsus-india
Read More

As Trump lifts sanctions on Myanmar elites, is he eyeing the country’s rare earth reserves?

Trump targets tariff evasion, with eye on China

Peace offering? Donald Trump's Nobel obsession

Trump deploys nuclear submarines in row with Russia

Trump orders tariffs on dozens of countries in push to reshape global trade

Trump tariffs: Where do we stand as deadline expires

Latest News

Evenepoel to join Red Bull-Bora in 2026

Natural disasters caused $135bn in economic losses in first half of 2025

Messi to miss Leagues Cup match against Pumas

Israel orders army to execute govt decisions on Gaza

Liverpool set to cut losses with Nunez move to Saudi

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x