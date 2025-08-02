3 Bangladeshis killed, 2 others injured in Malaysia road crash

Three Bangladeshi men were killed and two others injured after a multi-purpose vehicle they were in skidded off the road at East Coast Highway (LPT) 1 near in Kuantan of Malaysia on Friday.

There deceased were driver Sabber Hasan, 30 and two passengers- Jahid Hasan, 21, and Abdullah, 24.

Acting Kuantan police chief Adli Mat Daud said an initial investigation found that they were travelling from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur and the driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid to the left side of the road.

The two injured passengers, Habib Bissas, 45, and Maniram Chandra Bas, 40, were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here for treatment, he said in a statement.

Adli also said the initial investigation found that the driver did not have a valid driving licence, and that the vehicle’s road tax had expired last May.