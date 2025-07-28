Monday, July 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Thailand and Cambodia agree to unconditional ceasefire

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to ceasefire starting Monday midnight

Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim, centre, Cambodia's PM Hun Manet, left, and Thailand's acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai as they shake hands after talks on a possible ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia in Putrajaya on July 28, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 04:48 PM

Thailand and Cambodia’s leaders agreed Monday to an “unconditional” ceasefire after five days of fighting along their jungle-clad frontier that has killed at least 36 people and forced tens of thousands to flee.

The flare-up over a long-disputed border area was the deadliest since violence raged from 2008-2011 over the territory, which is claimed by both sides because of a vague demarcation made by Cambodia’s French colonial administrators in 1907.

The two countries agreed “an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from 24 hours local time, midnight on 28th July 2025, tonight,” Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

The announcement follows a mediation meeting at Anwar’s official residence in Malaysia, which currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet met shortly after 0700 GMT in Anwar’s presence.

“This is a vital first step,” Anwar told reporters, adding both leaders have “expressed their positions and willingness to... an immediate ceasefire, a return to de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security.”

Both Putham and Hun thanked US President Donald Trump for supporting the talks.

Hun added “the solutions that Prime Minister Anwar just announced will set a condition for moving forward for our bilateral discussion to return to normalcy of the relationship.”

At least 36 people have been killed and more than 200,000 displaced as the countries, both popular tourist destinations, fought over a smattering of contested border temples.

Topics:

CambodiaThailandBorder clash
