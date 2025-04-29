Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Restaurant fire in northeast China kills 22

  • Blaze erupted during lunchtime, engulfing entire two-storey building
  • Cause of deadly fire still under active investigation today 
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 08:12 PM

A restaurant fire in northeastern China killed 22 people and injured three on Tuesday, Beijing's state media said, with footage posted online showing fierce flames engulfing the building.

The blaze erupted at lunchtime in Liaoyang city, about 580 kilometres northeast of the capital Beijing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

"The incident has resulted in 22 deaths and three injuries," it added.

Footage shared online and verified by AFP showed the inferno engulfing the two-storey restaurant and smoke billowing skyward.

Other authenticated videos published on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, showed paramedics wheeling one victim on a stretcher into an ambulance and several firefighters battling the flames with hoses.

Another video from the social media platform shot from above the scene showed more than a dozen fire engines parked outside the restaurant.

The operator of the restaurant was taken into police custody, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday evening.

The report added that 22 firefighting vehicles and 85 firefighters had been dispatched to distinguish the blaze.

Rescue efforts have now concluded, Xinhua said, adding that all injured victims were in "stable condition."

"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation," it added.

President Xi Jinping called for "every effort to treat the injured, properly handle the aftermath for the deceased and provide support to their families, swiftly determine the cause of the fire, and pursue accountability in accordance with the law," according to CCTV.

‘Very tragic’

One woman working at a nearby restaurant said she hadn't been outside all day and only learned of the incident when she read news articles about the fire. 

"We weren't aware of it and continued on normally," she told AFP over the phone. 

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she had heard sirens and police were outside of her restaurant.

"It definitely was very tragic," she added.

Deadly fires are relatively common in China due to lax building codes and an often slipshod approach to workplace safety.

The country has seen a spate of such deadly incidents in recent months.

This month, 20 people died in a fire at a nursing home in northern China's Hebei province.

And in January, a blaze at a vegetable market in Zhangjiakou city, northwest of Beijing, killed eight people and injured 15.

A month before that, nine people died in a fire at a construction site in eastern China's Rongcheng city.

Topics:

ChinaFire AccidentResturant
Read More

Southeast Asia walks tightrope between China and US

What is a trade war and how big is the US-China one

Fire in China nursing home kills 20

India boosting Sri Lanka ties amid growing China rivalry

Trump defiant on tariffs

Thailand's Uighur deportations: Balancing China and the West

Latest News

Yunus distributes houses among flood victims

What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Trump: Putin wants peace in Ukraine

Pakistan says India planning imminent military strike

At least 15 killed in Kolkata hotel fire

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x