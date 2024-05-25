Sunday, May 26, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Maldives seeks easier funding to battle waves

  • Maldives' high GDP from tourism disqualifies it from accessing cheaper financing
  • Its projects like "Ras Male" are ineligible for climate funds due to being infrastructure development
File Photo: A boat makes its way in front a coastal area of the Maldivian capital Male on November 15, 2023. Photo: AFP
Update : 25 May 2024, 08:32 PM

The Maldives on Saturday demanded international funding to battle rising sea levels, saying the low-lying Indian Ocean archipelago was being unfairly excluded from the most generous support measures.

"The Maldives is liable for just 0.003 percent of global emissions, but is one of the first countries to endure the existential consequences of the climate crisis," President Mohamed Muizzu wrote in Britain's Guardian newspaper.

"Wealthier nations have a moral responsibility to communities like ours."

His comments came ahead of a once-a-decade conference of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) -- many of them known as luxury tourism destinations but threatened by rising sea levels -- he will co-chair in Antigua and Barbuda, which opens Monday.

SIDS receive "only about 14% of the finance that the least developed countries receive," he said.

According to the IMF, the Maldives has a higher GDP per capita than Chile, Mexico, Malaysia or China, but Muizzu called gross domestic product a "legacy metric."

"Thanks to the Maldives' healthy tourism industry, we are ranked as an emerging economy and therefore shut out from the cheaper financing set aside for the lowest income countries."

Muizzu has said that his country needs about $500 million to mitigate the effects of climate change and the tourism-dependent economy was unable to raise the money on its own.

The first SIDS meeting was in 1994, five years after Maldives' then-president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom warned that his atoll nation of 1,192 tiny coral islets faced extinction if sea levels rose by a metre.

Gayoom successfully initiated a land reclamation to build an artificial island two metres above sea level and twice the size of his congested two-square-kilometre  capital island Male.

Muizzu, who was elected in September, has unveiled plans for a bigger man-made island with 30,000 apartments, "Ras Male," to battle rising waves.

But the project was not eligible for climate funding as it was classed as infrastructure work, he lamented.

Muizzu is seen as pro-Beijing and according to government officials, much of the construction work is expected to be carried out by Chinese firms.

Topics:

Climate ChangeMaldives
Read More

India elections: Why is no one talking about climate change?

South Asia faces extreme weather as heatwave scorches India

Study: Half of mangrove ecosystems at risk

Study: Climate change leading to more turbulence during flights

India shuts schools as temperatures soar

Study: Climate change key driver of record-low Antarctic Sea ice

Latest News

Cyclone Remal: Chittagong Port Authority issues alert 3

Fire at entertainment venue kills at least 24 people in western India

Utshob becomes first Bangladeshi boxer to win WBC belt

Chuadanga records highest temperature at 41.7°C amid cyclone Remal formation

KSRM introduces pension scheme for its personnel

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x