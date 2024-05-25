Sunday, May 26, 2024

Report: 359 dead in Myanmar's junta airstrikes in 4 months

  • This includes 61 children as well as 756 others were injured by junta
  • Airstrikes aim to disrupt revolutionary forces and prevent peace
File photo: Smokes and fires from Thantlang, in Chin State, where over 160 buildings have been destroyed caused by shelling from Junta military troops on October 29, 2021 Photo: AFP
Update : 25 May 2024, 05:15 PM

A recent study reports that Myanmar junta airstrikes have killed over 359 civilians, including 61 children, and injured 756 others in the first four months of 2024.

This is a significant increase in civilian casualties since the military coup in 2021, with 63 deaths reported in 2021, rising to 260 in 2022, and 613 in 2023, according to the study by Nyan Lin Thit Analytica.

Regime shelling and total of 819 airstrikes were recorded across Myanmar from January to April this year.

Rakhine State experienced the highest frequency of attacks with 187 airstrikes, followed by Sagaing Region with 119.

The report revealed that the airstrikes also caused significant damage to infrastructure, destroying 50 religious buildings, 38 schools, and 11 health centers in the first four months of 2024.

A military analyst, who requested anonymity, said to Irrawaddy that airstrikes are likely to increase as junta ground forces continue to lose territory in regions such as Kachin, northern Shan, Rakhine, Karenni (Kayah), Chin, and Karen states.

The analyst also that these airstrikes are intended to disrupt revolutionary forces and prevent civilians from establishing peace and stability in liberated areas.

The organization acknowledged that many airstrikes might have gone unreported due to reliance on reports from anti-regime groups and the media.

The report also cited six alleged uses of chemical weapons by the regime in different locations.

Since the February 2021 coup, the junta has conducted 2,471 airstrikes by April 30, 2024, resulting in at least 1,295 fatalities, the report concluded.

Topics:

MyanmarRakhine StateMyanmar MilitaryMyanmar junta
