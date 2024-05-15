Myanmar junta airstrikes kill 20 civilians in Rakhine and Magwe

Around 20 civilians were killed as a series of airstrikes were launched in Rakhine State and Magwe Region by Myanmar’s military junta.

The air attacks, which occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, have left many others injured, reports The Irrawaddy.

In Thandwe Township, Rakhine State, residents told Irrawaddy that junta bases shelled villages. Ethnic Kaman village, Lin Thi, where no fighting was reported, was shelled, killing seven people and injuring many. Roads are blocked, so people can’t leave, making the situation worse.

On Tuesday, a military airstrike hit Kin Chaung village in Maungdaw Township, Rakhine State. Four people were killed, and seven got hurt, according to Rakhine Media. The airstrike also destroyed a village monastery and some houses, causing a lot of devastation.

On Wednesday, a military airstrike destroyed a hospital and school in Wae Gyi Dauk village, Kyauktaw Township, held by the Arakan Army (AA). The AA called it a war crime, casualties rose further with around 20 people injured.

As for the Magwe Region, the military bombed Taw Ma village in Saw Township without any fighting reported. Seven people, including a baby, died, and nine others got wounded. Eleven homes were destroyed.