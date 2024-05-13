Monday, May 13, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

UN sounds alarm on worsening situation in Rakhine State

The UN reiterated its call for the protection of civilians

Homes torched by the Myanmar junta troops in Rakhine State’s Pauktaw Town. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 May 2024, 06:30 PM

In the midst of escalating violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State, the United Nations (UN) has released a statement expressing serious concern over the plight of civilians caught in the crossfire.

The conflict, primarily between junta forces and Arakan Army (AA) fighters, has reached a critical point, with devastating consequences for local communities.

The UN's statement, released on May 9th, highlighted the alarming rise in intercommunal tensions and forced recruitment, worsening the already dire situation faced by civilians in the Rakhine region.

There's a rapid escalation of gunfights specifically in the Buthidaung locality of northern Rakhine, where clashes between junta forces and AA fighters have intensified.

As the AA fighters advance towards downtown Buthidaung, military airstrikes have intensified, posing an even greater threat to civilian lives.

UN has emphasized the urgent need for all parties involved to comply under International Humanitarian Law, urging them to refrain from targeting aid workers or humanitarian organizations' offices.

The UN reiterated its call for the protection of civilians, the cessation of hostilities, and the continuation of humanitarian access.

Furthermore, the UN urged all relevant parties to halt the dissemination of misinformation and hate speech, emphasizing the critical need to promote social cohesion and respect for human rights.

Myanmar's ruling junta came to power in the February 2021 coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, ending a 10-year experiment with democracy and plunging the Southeast Asian nation into bloody turmoil.

The junta is struggling to crush resistance to its rule by long-established ethnic rebel groups and newer pro-democracy forces.

Topics:

MyanmarRakhine StateThe United NationsArakan ArmyJunta
Read More

16 killed in military junta airstrikes in Myanmar

Gaza death toll surpasses 35,000

Fighting rages across Gaza as UN chief urges ‘immediate ceasefire’

Myanmar junta drafts hundreds more

Thwarted by US, Palestinians look to UNGA

Civilian casualties rise in Myanmar's civil war

Latest News

Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Teacher suspended over sexual harassment allegation in Barisal

Milton Samaddar denied bail in human trafficking case

Patient’s death inside Gazipur lift: NHRC issues letter to DGHS for taking action

Educationist Ashraf Ul Alam passes away

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x